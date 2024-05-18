Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $268,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.