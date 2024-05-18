Oppenheimer Lowers UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $32.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 25.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

