Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $100.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

