Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives $19.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of analysts have commented on MODG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $339,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,884,000 after buying an additional 1,845,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $10,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $9,412,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,004.7% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 611,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 556,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

