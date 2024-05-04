RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

RF Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 2,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

