675,336 Shares in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 675,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Evolv Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 1,007,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,249. The company has a market cap of $603.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Insider Activity

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

