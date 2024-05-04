Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,146,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 757,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,962. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

