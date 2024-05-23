BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,864 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,852,000 after buying an additional 144,708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,607. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.41 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.70. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

