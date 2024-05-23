Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 6,487,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,015,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

