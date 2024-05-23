Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.26. 129,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.