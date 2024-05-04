VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,408,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,269,031. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

