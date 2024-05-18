Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.56

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 1896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,003 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 247,251 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.