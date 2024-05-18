The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $16.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLO. HSBC lowered their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DLO

DLocal Price Performance

DLO stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in DLocal by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after buying an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $14,783,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,093,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $9,949,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.