First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of First Community from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Community Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.44. First Community has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is 39.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 103.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 522.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

