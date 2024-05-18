Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Beyond’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $799,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

