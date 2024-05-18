Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.78.

Celanese Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CE opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Celanese by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

