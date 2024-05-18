Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Price Target to $1.20

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

