Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,952 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

