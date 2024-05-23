17,745 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 1,016,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,889. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

