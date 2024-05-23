BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.9% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 443,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

