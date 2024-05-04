Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $216,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 54,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 316,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,011. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

