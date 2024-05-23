Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 198,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 191,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

