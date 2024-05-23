Prospector Partners LLC Buys 205 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

Paychex stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 539,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,839. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

