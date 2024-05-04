Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.40

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.40 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 533084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.90 ($1.25).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 85,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £70,859.59 ($89,008.40). In other Helios Towers news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($21,862.58). Also, insider Tom Greenwood bought 85,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £70,859.59 ($89,008.40). 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

