EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Down 6.2%

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.35. 454,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 543,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

EZCORP Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $575.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

