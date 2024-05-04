Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

