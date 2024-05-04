Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 671,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

