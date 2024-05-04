SouthState Corp Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $128.60. 191,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

