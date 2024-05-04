Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1105-1.1205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.550 EPS.
Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.9 %
EXTR stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $32.73.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
