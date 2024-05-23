Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $807.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $763.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.03. The firm has a market cap of $767.03 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $820.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.