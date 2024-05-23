Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,589,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 26,755,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,397,965. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

