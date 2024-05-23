Commerce Bank Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $72,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.97. 929,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.