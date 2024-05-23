International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

IBM traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.67. 3,333,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,716. The stock has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.73. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $125.01 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

