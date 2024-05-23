SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,600 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.89. 3,406,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,399. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

