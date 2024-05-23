US Bancorp DE Sells 170,176 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,529,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.55% of U.S. Bancorp worth $369,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 3,334,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,543. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

