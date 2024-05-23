Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 402 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 573,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,848,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.79. 1,859,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,544. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $125.01 and a one year high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

Free Report

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

