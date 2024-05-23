Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.063-3.099 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTU traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $662.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.64. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $666.59.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

