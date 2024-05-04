Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,432 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $50,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,669. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

