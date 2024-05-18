Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.31.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.