Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $648.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,090,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 113,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

