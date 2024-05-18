Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$104.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$104.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In related news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,760 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,848. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

