Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) vs. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Financial Comparison

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.01 -$35.33 million ($1.32) -0.83 Biotricity $9.64 million 1.04 -$18.66 million ($1.39) -0.76

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Co-Diagnostics and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Biotricity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -582.36% -42.35% -38.55% Biotricity -125.43% N/A -233.67%

Risk and Volatility

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity beats Co-Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

