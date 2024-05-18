Scotiabank Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $42.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.