Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APRE

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. Research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.