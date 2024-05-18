Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AUGX. Maxim Group downgraded Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Augmedix from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Augmedix

Augmedix Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.03. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of Augmedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $129,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,923.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 260,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,280 over the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Augmedix by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.