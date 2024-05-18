ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABIO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

