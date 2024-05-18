ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 16.8 %
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
