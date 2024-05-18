AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $135.70 and a 1 year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. AMCON Distributing comprises approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

