Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $51.64 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $51,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,042,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,383,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101,360 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

