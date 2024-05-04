Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $48,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $105.93. 2,388,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

