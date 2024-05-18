Head-To-Head Comparison: Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) vs. Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03% Coloplast A/S 19.45% 39.14% 11.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Coloplast A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A Coloplast A/S $3.58 billion N/A $685.88 million $0.33 38.06

Risk & Volatility

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bone Biologics and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloplast A/S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

